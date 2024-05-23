Tigers hitting the road for Group 16 Round 7

Round seven kicks off on Saturday, May 24, when the Bombala Blue Heelers host Batemans Bay in a bottom of the table clash.
A powerhouse in previous years, Bombala has struggled to find a victory this season, while the also-winless Tigers only sit above them through the benefit of bye points.
Then on Sunday, May 26, Bega heads up the mountain with all three grades to take on Cooma at home.
The women's league-tag game between the Fillies and Chicks is at 1pm, before the Roosters and Stallions face off in reserves at 2pm and first grade at 3.30pm.
Also on Sunday, the ladder-leading Snowy River Bears host Tathra Sea Eagles in reserve grade (1pm) and firsts (2.30pm).
At Moruya, the Sharks take on the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs in under 18s before reserves and first grade.
Meanwhile, Narooma's Bill Smyth Oval will be hosting a great day of representative football on Sunday with the South Coast Marlins girls under 15s tackle on field at 11am up against the Queanbeyan Roos.
They will be followed by the Marlins girls under 17s tackle game against West Belconnen, before the Narooma Devils take on Batemans Bay in their first grade clash.
Round 6 first grade results: Eden d Moruya 36-12; Bega d Bombala 16-12; Merimbula-Pambula d Tathra 28-22; Cooma d Batemans Bay 38-16.
