Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Plenty of bites so why not try your luck?

By Merimbula Big Game and Lakes Angling
Updated May 21 2024 - 4:31pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Outside flathead fishing is still fishing well with sand and tiger flathead still biting in depths of 30 to 45 metres off Tura Heads back to Long Point.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.