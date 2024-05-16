Truck driver in Brown Mountain crash allegedly tests positive for illicit drugs

The driver of a truck that rolled over on Brown Mountain has allegedly tested positive for illicit drugs.
About 5.45pm Wednesday, May 15, emergency services were called to Snowy Mountains Highway at Brown Mountain, following reports of a two vehicle crash.
Police attended and were told the truck had tipped on its side before it collided with another vehicle.
The Hazmat crew from Fire and Rescue NSW Eden along with FRNSW Bega personnel attended the incident.
A spokesperson for FRNSW Eden said when they arrived there was a vehicle up against the embankment and a large truck overturned, hanging precariously on the bank with a 20-meter drop below.
No-one was reported injured in the crash.
A police spokesperson said the 48-year-old male driver of the truck that rolled was assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene.
The other male driver, aged 24, was not injured in the incident.
During a search of the rolled vehicle, officers attached to Traffic Operation Group, allegedly found cannabis and drug paraphernalia.
The driver of the truck underwent a roadside drug test, and allegedly returned a positive result.
He was arrested and taken to Bega Police Station where he allegedly returned a positive reading for methamphetamine and cannabis.
He was issued a 24-hour ban from driving.
Police said they were awaiting the results of a second drug test before any further potential action.
Inquiries into the incident were ongoing.
