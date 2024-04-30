A guide to the types of NDIS support available in Adelaide

NDIS Support in Adelaide. Picture SeventyFour/iStock

This is branded content.

If you or someone you love is living with a disability, understanding the types of support available through the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) can be a game changer. This guide offers a detailed look at the supports you can access in Adelaide to enhance your quality of life.

Equipment and technology

For many individuals with disabilities, daily tasks can be challenging. The NDIS provides assistive technology-tools and devices designed to ease these challenges. This includes a wide range of equipment, from simple devices like modified cutlery for easier eating to complex systems like electronic home automation that helps control various aspects of your living environment.

Vehicle modifications are another significant aspect of this category. If you rely on a vehicle for daily commuting or personal use and your disability makes it difficult to drive or travel, the NDIS may cover modifications to make your vehicle more accessible. These can range from simple additions like hand controls to more complex modifications such as ramp installations for wheelchair access.

Assistance animals are also supported by the NDIS. These animals, typically dogs, are trained to perform tasks such as opening doors, alerting to sounds, or providing stability when walking. Funding for assistance animals is considered based on their ability to perform at least three tasks that are essential for your daily life and independence.

Home and living supports

Living independently is a core goal of the NDIS, which supports a variety of services to make this possible. Supported Independent Living (SIL) is designed for those who need regular help with everyday tasks.

Household Cleaning and Maintenance: Services can cover routine tasks such as vacuuming and dusting or more intensive cleaning to ensure a healthy living environment.

Gardening and Outdoor Maintenance: Lawn mowing, pruning, or garden cleanup, and maintaining an outdoor space is also supported.

Meal Preparation and Cooking: For those who find cooking a challenge, the NDIS can fund meal preparation services or cooking classes to help develop these essential skills.

Explore your options for NDIS support in Adelaide with various providers to tailor support that fits your lifestyle and enhances your ability to manage daily and long-term challenges around your home.

Specialist disability accommodation (SDA) may be available for individuals requiring more significant modifications to their living arrangements. SDA refers to housing solutions designed for those with extreme functional impairments or very high support needs. If you want to explore more personalised living solutions, the NDIS also offers funding for home modifications such as installing bathroom rails, building ramps, or widening doorways to improve accessibility.

Social and community participation

Social and recreational activities are part of everyday life and essential for everyone's health and wellbeing. They offer fun ways to stay active, learn new skills, and connect with others. However, for individuals with disabilities, engaging in these activities often requires additional support. The NDIS acknowledges this need and provides funding to help participants access the same recreational pursuits as everyone else.

Types of activities supported by the NDIS

The range of activities supported by the NDIS is vast and varied, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy. These can include:

Social Visits: Meeting friends and family or participating in community groups.

Active Hobbies: Engaging in activities like bike riding, skiing, or kayaking.

Sports : Playing team sports such as tennis, surfing, or basketball.

Cultural Outings : Going out to movies, concerts, or visiting museums.

Shopping and Exploring: Visiting shopping centres or exploring new places for fun.

Relaxation: Participating in activities like meditation or yoga.

Skill Development: Learning new skills through dance, art classes, or crafting like quilting

Disability-related health supports

Health management is another critical area where the NDIS provides support, specifically targeting the needs arising directly from a disability. This includes specialised training for managing certain health conditions, therapeutic support, and specific medical equipment that assists with daily healthcare tasks.

It's important to note that while the NDIS helps with disability-related health needs, it does not cover medical treatments for general health issues, which are supported by Australia's broader health care system.

Navigating the NDIS in Adelaide