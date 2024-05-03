Readers share frustrations about customer service

Do you often wonder "is it just me?"
Well if it is customer service - or lack thereof - that has you asking this question then the answer is "no". No it is not just you.
One of my colleagues recently shared her frustrations around poor customer service in an editor's newsletter. She pondered the question "Is customer service a thing of the past?".
She then proceeded to reflect on some experiences that had her convinced that it was indeed a thing of the past.
Based on some similar experiences of my own I was eager to put the question out to the readers.
The response was revealing to say the least. Here I share some of those responses:
Two Christmases ago, we bought a leg of ham at one of the national supermarkets...it was infested with maggots. What a surprise to our family and a guest when it was carved at the table! We wrapped it up securely, put in a sealed container in the still-overcrowded refrigerator, and returned it to the supermarket the day after Boxing Day. We were courteously and sympathetically received by the third higher level person on duty (the "pass the parcel" activity by the first two employees we encountered was worthy of selection to a Rugby team), but this acting deputy store manager took our concern responsibly, arranged an on the spot refund, and a few days later, an apology by email on behalf of the supermarket. But there it stopped - no reference to the NSW Food Authority, no investigation of the chain of supply.
The letter continued:
...there was only one person in the supermarket's staff that took our complaint seriously.
Another reader responded with their customer service concern:
Yes I agree this is all incredibly sad. My neighbour in her 80s finds this all totally distressing and would dearly like to have a return to personal service, as I would.
... to hear a human voice on the phone would be bliss.
Meanwhile another raised concern about the move of some fast food outlets wanting customers to put orders through an app rather than over the counter.
He asked whether the loss of personal service also led to a loss of patronage.
Regardless, it is definitely a loss of good, old fashioned, quality service as far as I can see.
I know we can do better, but will we? How do you think we could improve on this problem?
Jackie Meyers, ACM Editor
