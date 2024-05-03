Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Weekly Wrap - Summary

Readers share frustrations about customer service

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
May 3 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Readers share frustrations about customer service
Readers share frustrations about customer service

Do you often wonder "is it just me?"

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Meyers

Jackie Meyers

Editor

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.