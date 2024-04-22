Employees shine in Narooma Rotary awards ceremony

Eight local businesses recognised valued employees at Narooma Rotary's annual Pride of Workmanship Awards at a special dinner at Club Dalmeny on April 18.
Narooma Rotary vice president David McInnes presented the award on the night.
"These Awards give local business people the opportunity to publicly recognise one of their staff who goes above and beyond.
"It's a chance to show their appreciation to someone with outstanding qualities in terms of approach, attitude, dedication and commitment to their job.
"Most importantly, Pride of Workmanship is not a competition. It's a recognition of individual achievement and commitment," David said.
Awards were presented to:
- Anne Jessop of Eastwood's Bermagui
- Sujata Gyawali of Estia Health Dalmeny
- Barbara Collett of IRT Dalmeny
- Cyndi Clark of Maven Dental Narooma
- Chantelle Rogers of Narooma Community Preschool
- Zoe Williams of Oyster Farmer's Daughter
- Jacob Williams of Southern Euro Plumbing
- Heather Billington of Swan Plumbing Narooma.
Awards co-organiser Francoise Cleret said they were a "highlight "of Narooma Rotary's year.
Fellow co-organiser Laurelle Pacey said she was always quite moved by what employers said when nominating an awardee.
"What these Awards show, is that these businesses care about their employees, and our community is the richer for that," Laurelle said.
The Narooma Rotary Club meets Thursdays at 6.00 for 6:30pm Golf Club Narooma.
