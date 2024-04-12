Bus timetable for Wallaga Bridge detours now available

The timetable for a temporary community bus service to support Bermagui and surrounding areas is now available as major repairs start this month on Wallaga Lake Bridge.
Transport for NSW acting regional director south Cassandra Ffrench said from Monday, April 29, the first of two bridge closures will be put in place for up to four weeks, weather permitting.
"To support the community during this closure and a second closure that will follow in July, a temporary community bus service will run to help navigate the detours in place," Ms Ffrench said.
"Transport has worked with local bus operator, Bega Valley Coaches, to develop a free temporary bus service to help locals get to work, attend appointments and stay connected with friends and family.
"The seven-day a week service will run from 7am to 6pm and will include fixed bus stops, 'hail and ride' when safe, and support services for passengers in wheelchairs.
"The services will travel to and from Narooma, Central Tilba, Akolele, Cobargo, Bermagui and Wallaga Lake Heights."
Ms Ffrench said a full closure of the bridge to all traffic during the day and night was required while work was carried out to replace structural elements of the bridge.
"Without this work, there's a risk further issues may arise that would require closure or load limits on the bridge at very short notice," Ms Ffrench said.
"To lessen the impact to the community, the required bridge closure time has been divided into two parts which will allow the vital link to temporarily reopen to all traffic under stop/slow traffic control during the break between the two closure periods."
Bus stop locations and the timetable were now available on the project website and will soon be available at transportnsw.info.
Limited space for "park and ride" will be available on the southern side of the bridge for those using the free bus service or carrying out recreational activities off Payne's Island.
The foreshore area of Payne's Island will still be accessible during the closure, and the community was urged to follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport was also working with school bus operators to ensure students were able to get to and from school during the closures, with changes to be communicated with families directly through the schools.
Pedestrian access across the bridge will be maintained during the closure, however there won't be access for bicycles, prams or wheelchairs.
Motorists will be detoured via Cobargo-Bermagui Road and the Princes Highway, with electronic signage in place as a guide, and drivers were advised to allow for an extra 15 to 40 minutes of travel time, depending on their journey.
The timeline of work was weather dependent, and Transport said it would keep the community informed of any changes.
The latest information, including the community and school bus timetables, is available on the project website at www.transport.nsw.gov.au/wallaga-lake-bridge
Residents with questions or concerns about the revised bus timetables are encouraged to email Wallaga.Lake.Bridge@transport.nsw.gov.au.
