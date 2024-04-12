March madness: Marine Rescue's busiest on record

The figures are in for March and Marine Rescue NSW has reported the organisation's busiest on record.
With favourable boating weather last month, Marine Rescue NSW crews performed an incredible 515 search and rescue missions, an increase of 88 over March 2023.
Of those, 115 search and rescue missions were conducted between Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said four of the service's six regions (Greater Sydney, Mid North Coast, Illawarra and Monaro) also experienced their busiest March ever.
The Monaro region reported 40 search and rescue missions including 23 emergency responses with 84 people safely returned to shore across all eight Monaro units - with Batemans Bay (14), Eden (9) and Bermagui (7) recording the highest demand.
The Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner said 168 of last month's record 515 search and rescue missions were emergency responses.
"Unfortunately we are still seeing too many boaters and their vessels succumb to mechanical, fuel and battery issues with 60 per cent of responses last month for these three preventable issues," he said.
Commissioner Barrell said more than 8500 boaters Logged On with Marine Rescue NSW in March while the service's skilled radio operators managed almost 26,000 radio calls including six MAYDAYs and six PAN PANs.
"Logging On via the free Marine Rescue NSW app or VHF marine channel 16 ensures that our dedicated volunteers keep watch for boaters and that we are monitoring their safe return.
"With a fortnight remaining in the official boating season, we are asking boaters to make sure they plan and prepare before hitting the water.
"Boaters need to ensure that their vessel is in good working order with the correct safety equipment on board and enough fuel with some in reserve before heading out," Commissioner Barrell said.
Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.