'It just sounds magical': Cullen set for live recording show at Four Winds

The first time singer-songwriter Heath Cullen walked into the Windsong Pavilion at the Four Winds site he knew it was special.
"I just thought wow, this is a very special sounding room," he said. "It reminded me instantly of the old Western United complex in Los Angeles which is one of the finest studios in the world."
Immediately his mind turned to recording in the space.
A few years later Cullen gets his wish as an audience accompanies him for a live recording on Sunday afternoon, April 21.
Instead of a traditional stage at the front of the room, Cullen and his band will be immersed in the audience - stationed in the middle with the audience seated around them.
"The band will be interacting a bit more with one another than you would expect to see at a normal concert," he said.
"Hopefully we give people something different, a little window into the creative process of playing music together rather than that performance thing that we get used to when we get to see a concert."
The Candelo multi-instrumentalist will present reimagined renditions of his older works alongside debut performances of new music crafted during a week-long residency at Four Winds.
"It's just one of these rooms that is made for music," Cullen said. "Its sole purpose in design and construction in every way is for making music.
"It just sounds magical. All that timber in there that they've milled on site from spotted gums, there were acousticians involved in actually designing the room, the shape of the room, the dimensions."
As for where the recording ends up, Cullen said it will be "released in some form or other" following discussions with Four Winds staff.
On Cullens' fourth album, 2020's Springtime in the Heart, he collaborated with Grammy Award-winning producer Joe Henry.
At the moment he is writing new material with plans to head back overseas later in the year. He has also been working with First Nations choir Djinama Yilaga.
"I've been doing lots of songwriting and performing with that group which has been wonderful and incredibly rewarding, it's such a privilege to work with them," Cullen said.
"I've got lots of things on the go, also some record production for other artists coming up as well."
The Four Winds performance starts at 3pm on Sunday, April 21 with a food truck and bar available from 2pm. General admission tickets are $45 from fourwinds.com.au/event/heath-cullen-live-recording-concert.
