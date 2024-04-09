What the world needs now is more Neil Murray

Speaking to musician-songwriter- storyteller Neil Murray feels like an opportunity not to be squandered.
After all, here is a piece of Australian music history, and someone who has consciously looked into the dark corners of our country and recorded it through song.
Murray does not shy away, to which his aptly named tenth solo album, 'The Telling ', is testament.
"It's about truth telling - a lot of the songs are to do with that. Songs about injustice, historical and present, songs about country," he said.
One such song, a single from the album, is 'Tears of Wybalenna', the story of the 'settlement' on Flinders Island where the First Peoples of Tasmania were transported.
Inspired by a lone visit to the location, Murray said "the grief and sadness was palpable".
He was asked back to the site in January 2024 to perform his song, by the Wybalenna Flinders Island Aboriginal Association, which endorsed his interpretation of events.
"It was important to give a voice to those old people and their suffering. I feel I've made a contribution and they've acknowledged that too. I think it's an important place and I think all Australians should visit one way or another," Murray explained.
Murray has made a contribution to Australian music in more ways than one.
He was famously a founding member of Warumpi Band, that hard-singing, hard-stomping passionate band from Papunya NT.
Their debut 1983 single, Jailanguru Pakarnu (Out from Jail), that Murray co-wrote with Sammy Butcher, was the first song recorded in language (Luritja). The song sits in the National Film and Sound Archives.
Warumpi Band's music was pioneering and has stood the test of time.
Murray said it came out of a period where there seemed to be an "explosion in Indigenous art" and that writing in language marked a "seismic shift".
Returning to the South Coast this weekend for two performances, Murray said he was pleased to be back.
"I've had some wonderful experiences in Yuin country, particularly with Warren Foster...we've co-written a couple of songs together," he said.
"He welcomed me [to country] in a way that is very rare...he took me on to country in a way that was very respectful."
Murray also recalled a visit to Murrah Hall, the year escaping him, that was "legendary".
"It's an iconic venue, and they will tell you, when the Warumpi Band played there, we only played there once, but they had to re-stump the whole joint," he said with a chuckle.
Neil Murray will play Murrah Hall on Friday, April 12. Tickets available on Humanitix. He will play a second show on Saturday, April 13, at Smokey Dan's in Tomakin.
