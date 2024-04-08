Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Dapper gents invited to join distinguished motorcycle ride

Updated April 8 2024 - 4:02pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Riders of classic and vintage styled motorcycles along the Far South Coast are invited to join the inaugural Distinguished Gentleman's Ride in Narooma on Sunday, May 19, organised by Narooma Rotary.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.