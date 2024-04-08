Walkers ask Eurobodalla council to get onboard for peace

On Monday, April 8 a group of 15-20 people came together on the south side of Batemans Bay bridge, to meet before the next leg of a journey that started in Port Kembla last month.
The group, with flags and banners at the ready, were drawing attention to the AUKUS deal that will see the acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines by the Australian Navy.
The AUKUS deal was controversial at the time of signing, due to former Prime Minister Scott Morrison's withdrawal from a French submarine deal in favour of the three-way pact with the United States and United Kingdom.
The protesters believed there had been a conversation missing, possibly "drowned out" by the early controversy of the deal. Do Australians want nuclear submarines and the associated waste on their shores and in their land?
A coalition of First Nations people and other concerned members of the Batemans Bay community made up the group, and were joined by members of the Greens, including Eurobodalla deputy mayor Alison Worthington.
Ms Worthington will carry a letter back to her fellow councillors from the group, encouraging Eurobodalla council to endorse the ICAN Cities Appeal in support of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
Ms Worthington strongly felt the council had a responsibility to endorse the treaty.
"We are a bit of an outlier, as Shoalhaven and Wollongong councils to our north have adopted a motion to resolve to ask the federal government that we do actually sign and ratify the treaty for the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and there is no reason for us not to.
"On this issue, the Australian public has not been consulted. Whether we want to step into that nuclear space, whether it be nuclear reactors on AUKUS submarines or disposing of that highly challenging waste, and even hosting those submarines in our harbours. And that is what Port Kembla is facing," She said.
Shahnaz Martin, a Batemans Bay resident of 20 years, was representing one of the groups who organised the march, the Independent Peaceful Australia Network (IPAN).
She believed the money for submarines can be better spent on local needs.
"One of these nuclear submarines will build 2000 level five regional hospitals...like the one they are about to build in Moruya. And at the same time they want to shut down A&E at Batemans Bay? It makes no sense," Ms Martin said.
The core of 10 walkers will begin the march to Braidwood on Tuesday, March 9, before heading to Canberra to deliver their message of opposition to the Albanese government.
Karina, a resident of Canberra, was one such walker.
"First Nations people have been speaking out against the uranium and nuclear industry for as long as it has been forced upon them. AUKUS is a further breach of First Nations sovereignty," Karina said.
