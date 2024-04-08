What's on? Music, slow fashion, yoga and more music

Midweek
Trivia at Club Narooma
Put your team together - the sports nut, the entertainment buff, that friend full of inane facts - and head to Club Narooma this Wednesday night for a bit of midweek trivia. Register your team from 6pm, for a 7pm start. There are plenty of prizes to be won, and each winning team will get a shot at the weekly jackpot. Entry is free and everyone is welcome. Wednesday, April 10.
Live music
A south coast mini festival
Splendour may be gone this year but the Moruya Blues & Roots Festival is back. In its fourth year, it's looking like a full weekend of music, set by the banks of the Moruya river. Destined to sell out, do not hang about - put this one in the calendar, get online and buy those tickets. Presented by Orphan Music & Moruya Waterfront Hotel, visit www.moruyabluesandroots.com/tickets. Friday, April 12 - Sunday, April 14.
Nocturnal nature
Spotlight wildlife walk
With daylight saving done, it's the perfect time to get out and about and spot those nocturnal creatures. Join forest ecologist Craig Dunne for a special spotlight guided tour through the botanic gardens. This one is for the bigger kids, 12 and up. Bring your own torch and wet weather gear. The cost is $20 per person and bookings are essential. Visit the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Garden's website for more details. Saturday, April 13, 6-8pm.
Relax
Try yoga
Have you ever tried yoga? Maybe you have and you would like to try a different style. Maybe you are a complete newbie. Whatever your yoga journey, Clare and the community at Soul Tribe Studio, Batemans Bay, are throwing open the doors for a community open day. Join them for a class, some meditation, sound and healing. Would you like tea with that? All day from 7.30am. All ages and abilities welcome. Book your class via the Soul Tribe Studio website www.soultribestudio.com.au/new-events Saturday, April 13.
More music
Songwriting royalty
Australia has a fine tradition of storytelling songwriters, and Neil Murray is right up there. In this intimate tour, Neil will be showcasing songs from his tenth original album, The Telling, and again listeners will be taken on a journey that speaks to the heart of our continent. For those less familiar with Neil's back catalogue, he famously wrote My Island Home for the Warumpi Band, a band he co-founded. The song was later re-recorded by Christine Anu. Neil Murray plays Smokey Dan's, Tomakin. For tickets visit www.smokeydans.com.au/events/. Saturday, April 13.
Sustainability
Slow fashion darling
Say nay to fast fashion and yay to Thrift Alley Sundays! Jess and Myia from Felt and Stone are once again presenting the challenge and opportunity to slow that fashion down. Find something a little different - something of the second hand, pre-loved or vintage variety. It's promising to be fun, with stalls, live music and coffee nearby. Free entry and all welcome. 9.30am - 1pm, Sunday, April 14. Vulcan Street Moruya.
