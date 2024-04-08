What's on? Music, slow fashion, yoga and more music

Have you ever tried yoga? Maybe you have and you would like to try a different style. Maybe you are a complete newbie. Whatever your yoga journey, Clare and the community at Soul Tribe Studio, Batemans Bay, are throwing open the doors for a community open day. Join them for a class, some meditation, sound and healing. Would you like tea with that? All day from 7.30am. All ages and abilities welcome. Book your class via the Soul Tribe Studio website www.soultribestudio.com.au/new-events Saturday, April 13.