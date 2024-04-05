Narooma FC juniors dive into a soggy start to training

What a difference two weeks makes to the lives of families participating in children's sport.
The Nippers season drew to a close with the Broulee surf carnival the weekend before Easter and now parents find themselves at soccer training.
Nights are closing in and the mornings are dark until 7am. Right on cue, the heavens opened for Narooma Football Club as the teams hit the field for training Thursday afternoon, April 4.
However, the soggy conditions did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of the under 11s and under 12s.
For some players it's their first season of soccer - like 11 year old Paul Boonkla who moved to Australia from Thailand six months ago.
Paul has been living in a rural region of the country with his grandparents since he was a one year old. He was reunited with his mother, Aor only last year.
His dad Ben Bruton was amazed at Paul's transition from Thailand to Australia.
"He has settled in really well; the school has been great, a big thanks to the teachers, kids have been really accepting .... it shows kids are the same everywhere around the world.
"He has really grasped every opportunity with both arms which is great, I'm really proud of him and the person he is," Ben enthused.
Paul displayed considerable skill with the ball during the training session, with coach Tim Muir throwing the players into a game after some warm up drills. He said he loved getting out there and kicking the ball with his friends.
On the next field over the under 12s huddled around coach Sarah, who reminded them this year would see them move up to a full size pitch.
Sarah Dudley and her assistant Jacqui Farrell, both players for Narooma's women's side, demonstrated some of the drills for the kids before launching them in.
On Sunday, April 14, all age junior teams, U6s and up, will be playing in a Gala Day at Gundary Oval Moruya, with the first match of the season proper on Sunday, May 5.
