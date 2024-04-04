Plumber Digger Cowie 'honoured' with inaugural TAFE scholarship

TAFE NSW plumbing student and Narooma local Digger Cowie has been named the recipient of the inaugural Craig Walker Memorial Scholarship.
Mr Walker was a TAFE NSW plumbing teacher for more than 25 years, teaching students between the Illawarra and Far South Coast.
He died in 2023 with the scholarship named in his honour.
TAFE NSW head teacher Terry Tompkin said the scholarship was a respectful way to keep the memory of a colleague and friend alive while continuing his passion for helping others learn the skills of the trade.
"We will award this scholarship each year to a student who is consistently having a fair go, is always fair dinkum, and who also knows when to get stuck in when there is work that needs to be done," Mr Tompkin said.
"This year Digger Cowie is that student."
The annual scholarship will provide the winner with $2500 toward their plumbing career and Mr Cowie said he was "honoured to receive the scholarship".
"This is really special, Craig was one of my teachers and we got along well so I'm honoured to be named the first recipient," Mr Cowie said.
"The scholarship money will come in handy. I plan to buy a laptop to help when I'm working on the more remote, rural sites, it will make my studies a little easier too."
Nationally there was strong demand for people with plumbing qualifications. It's reported the construction industry will need an extra 8000 plumbers in the five years from 2021 to 2026.
"I'm a qualified plumber and decided to complete my Certificate IV in Plumbing and Service to gain my licence in the hope of going into business," Mr Cowie said.
"The Certificate IV is taking my skills to the next level looking at the knowledge I would need to run a business.
"Through TAFE NSW I'm learning how to estimate and cost work, interpret plans, and understand legal issues and risk management.
"I'm working in my father's business, Tilba Plumbing, there's always work around, and it's a career offering plenty of variety," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.