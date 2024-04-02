20 Jinjera Parade, Pambula Beach

Nestled between bush and bay, this unique tri-level residence boasts spectacular north facing 180-degree views of the ocean.
As a council-registered dual occupancy home, the property comprises two separate living areas for multiple living and income options.
The bottom level of the home is a fully refurbished, self-contained, substantial-size one bedroom unit.
The main residence is light-filled with elevated three metre high ceilings. It has been beautifully renovated with a luxurious interior that seamlessly integrates with the surrounding landscape to blur the boundaries between indoor comfort and outdoor serenity.
The main entry level boasts four bedrooms with built-in robes, two bathrooms/toilets, and a European-style laundry.
An expansive open-plan living area with a modern kitchen, featuring quality appliances and sleek stone benchtops, leads out onto a wrap-around undercover front balcony with superb bay and treetop views.
The third level is an exquisite retreat complete with a main bedroom, ensuite with freestanding bathtub, walk-in dressing room, living room, and kitchenette. Large windows frame the ocean views.
Enjoy low-maintenance gardens and a newly built back deck for entertaining, or take a peaceful 300 metre stroll to the beach.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.