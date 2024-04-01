Bushfire danger period has ended in Eurobodalla

The official 2023-24 bushfire danger period ended on Monday, April 1, according to the Far South Coast Rural Fire Service.
This means that people living outside the the town limits of Batemans Bay, Moruya, Narooma, Bega, Merimbula, Tura Beach and Eden no longer require a permit to conduct pile burns.
However people living outside the urban areas are still required to notify the RFS Fire Control Centre and neighbours no less than 24 hours prior to burning.
You can submit your burn notification easily at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire.../BFDP/burn-notifications.
Alternatively, call (02) 6494 7400 (Bega) or (02) 4474 2855 (Moruya) if you are unable to submit online.
The end of the bushfire danger period does not mean there is no risk of bushfire and you need to always practice safe burning.
The RFS says safe burning is your responsibility, so always check the weather conditions, have a water supply available and keep your piles of vegetation a manageable size.
If you do not permanently live on the property, be sure to check that piles are fully extinguished prior to departure.
Escaped pile burns are one of the biggest causes of out of control bush fires - so don't be a fire risk to your community, regardless of the time of year.
While the regulations have changed for people outside the Bega Valley's main urban areas, within the town limits administered by Fire and Rescue NSW, people require permits all year round for burning off.
For safe burning tips, visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/.../farm-fire-safety/safeburning
