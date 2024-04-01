Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bushfire danger period has ended in Eurobodalla

Updated April 2 2024 - 10:20am, first published April 1 2024 - 5:13pm
The official 2023-24 bushfire danger period ended on Monday, April 1, according to the Far South Coast Rural Fire Service.

