We have the Eurobodalla covered

From next month we're planning to change the way we cover news for our beautiful Eurobodalla region.
We're consolidating the printed editions of the weekly Narooma News and Eurobodalla Independent newspapers into a new-look edition of the weekly Bay Post, which will cover news for Batemans Bay, Moruya, Narooma and the communities of the Eurobodalla Shire.
Our first new-look Bay Post is set to appear on Wednesday April 10 - available at all the usual outlets.
The Narooma News will move to digital-only publishing at its website, naroomanewsonline.com.au, and existing Narooma News digital subscribers will get access to the "Today's Paper" digital edition of Wednesday's Bay Post so they can flip through every page on their favourite device.
News currently provided by the print-only Eurobodalla Independent will be available in Wednesday's Bay Post print edition and online at batemansbaypost.com.au and naroomanewsonline.com.au as it is now.
The Bay Post print edition will include our popular weekly view.com.au property guide, plus local news, sport and community information.
We will continue to report breaking news for the communities of the Eurobodalla across the week at batemansbaypost.com.au and naroomanewsonline.com.au, where subscribers also enjoy access to news from The Canberra Times via the "My Region" tab.
This strategic change aims to deliver our audiences and advertising partners across the Eurobodalla Shire a stronger weekly print offering and help secure a more sustainable future for the local journalism that keeps you informed and connected.
While we're planning to change the way we deliver the news in print, our mission will remain the same: we are passionate about telling the stories that matter and delivering the advertising solutions that achieve results for local traders and our other commercial customers.
To our readers and advertisers, thank you for your continuing support and encouragement.
With a relaunch the print edition of the Bay Post to incorporate news from Narooma and across the Eurobodalla, we will need you to please get behind us - buy each week's edition of the newspaper, or sign up as a digital subscriber at batemansbaypost.com.au and naroomanewsonline.com.au, advertise with us and share our stories on social media.
By supporting the Bay Post - and those who advertise with us - you will be helping to sustain the local journalism that keeps our beautiful region and its vibrant local communities strong.
- Ben Smyth, Editor
