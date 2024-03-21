Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla looking for a home for three-legged Skip

Skip is still available for adoption from Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla.
He is a four year old Kelpie x Cattle Dog who grew up in the desert in the Northern Territory and loves people, food and pats.
He lost his right front leg early in life but that doesn't stop Skip enjoying all sorts of activities to the full - including swimming.
Skip is a playful pooch who loves games like tug-o-war and being chased around.
Although Skip can be a bit overexcited with his greetings and can sometimes give playful nibbles, he is learning to stay down and offer gentle kisses instead.
He is smart and food-motivated, which make him easy to train.
Skip is not suited to a home with cats, livestock or pocket pets, and will do best with an experienced owner who can help bring out his full potential.
Skip is ready to shower his new human family with love.
Please ring Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla on 0410016612 if you would like to meet him.
