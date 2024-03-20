Clyde Oyster exhibition celebrates rich Bay heritage

The Clyde Oyster exhibition at the Batemans Bay Heritage Museum invites you to explore the captivating story of the Sydney Rock oyster in its natural habitat - the Clyde River.
These oysters, delicate and delicious, play a vital role in our local history.
Join us for tastings, salty tales, and photo opportunities as we celebrate the rich heritage of oyster farming in Batemans Bay. Whether you're a local or a curious visitor, this exhibition promises insights into the past, present, and future of these remarkable mollusks.
Remember, the oyster is to the Clyde River what the canary was to old coal miners - a sentinel of health and vitality.
The Batemans Bay Heritage Museum, nestled on the South Coast of NSW, preserves and promotes historical collections through engaging displays and exhibitions.
While the town's timber heritage has evolved, oyster growing remains a steadfast tradition. Don't miss the chance to try our Clyde Oysters!
The new exhibition will run from Thursday, April 18, to Saturday, May 18.
Learn more about the museum on their website.
