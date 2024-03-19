Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Woman drowns trying to help daughter on South Coast beach

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 20 2024 - 4:39pm, first published 9:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unpatrolled Pebbly Beach, in Murramarang National Park, is a popular swimming and camping spot for families.
Unpatrolled Pebbly Beach, in Murramarang National Park, is a popular swimming and camping spot for families.

A woman has drowned on the state's South Coast while attempting to assist her daughter, the death bringing the state's drowning toll since July 1, 2023, to 40.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.