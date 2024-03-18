Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History

A mysterious death, the Benandra shipwreck and the search for answers

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated March 18 2024 - 3:12pm, first published 2:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A painting of the SS Benandra by John Allcot. Insert: Moruya baker William Ward. Picture by the Australian National Maritime Museum (00048116).
A painting of the SS Benandra by John Allcot. Insert: Moruya baker William Ward. Picture by the Australian National Maritime Museum (00048116).

The story of the drowning death of her great grandfather has stayed with Julie Hill since she was a little girl.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.