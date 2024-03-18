A mysterious death, the Benandra shipwreck and the search for answers

The story of the drowning death of her great grandfather has stayed with Julie Hill since she was a little girl.
Moruya baker William Edward Ward died tragically on Tuesday, March 25, 1924, when a ship named the SS Benandra ran aground on a sand spit at Moruya Heads.
Mr Ward was the ship's only passenger, on his way to Sydney, when he became trapped in the ship's engine room and drowned. The remaining 15 crew made their way to safety.
It's a tragedy that has long stayed with Ms Hill. The only known photo of William Ward and his wife Julie Annie hung at her uncle's house when she visited on holiday.
"Every year our family would holiday at Bawley Point in our caravan and visit one of William Edwards' sons and his wife," she said.
"Aunty Rene and Uncle Bob at their home in Lake Conjola had a photo hung on their lounge room wall in a large oval frame.
"Each visit reminded us kids of the day our great grandfather drowned at Moruya."
The crossing of the Moruya Bar is notoriously dangerous. The construction of a spur wall started in 1925 to improve the crossing conditions.
A huge flood that year, including the grounding of the SS Bermagui, disrupted construction, which was eventually completed in 1927.
Mr Ward worked for famous Moruya institution Mylotts Bakery at its original Queen Street store.
Opened by Patrick Mylott (the brother of the opera singer Eva Mylott) and his wife Elizabeth Cantlay, the store closed in 2012, ending 92 years of trade.
A father of nine children, Mr Ward was born in 1871 and lived in Sydney before relocating to the South Coast.
As the 100 year anniversary of the shipwreck approached, Ms Hill decided to get in touch with the Moruya and District Historical Society.
After Ms Hill submitted photos and information, Mick Newnham from the society worked on creating interpretative exhibition panels for display. Ms Hill said NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service will also include information about the wreck in an upcoming nature walk installation around the headland.
Ms Hill has spent years gathering information. In her search she has often wondered why William's body was never recovered from the wreck.
"It's really strange because when you go out to the headland - it's not very big," she said.
"It's a little bit of a mystery as to why. The newspaper articles say they (the crew) could hear cries of distress coming from the engine room.
"Why he was down in the engine room was a bit of a mystery because he was a passenger.
"He got trapped down there and they think he must have been disabled in some way, like something must have fallen on him and he couldn't get out.
"And they never went back to find him afterwards."
With the assistance of www.ancestry.com, Ms Hill has been able to connect with relatives and help share the story of her great grandfather's mysterious death.
"About three years ago I had my DNA tested and it went from there," she said. "All of a sudden I got messages through ancestry.com from some relatives and it made us start to investigate why this actually happened.
"It's something we've always known but it wasn't really talked about a lot by my grandfather.
"All of a sudden families have been connected and I've been asking lots of questions - does anyone have any more information, any photos?"
Even after the passing of the 100 year anniversary, Ms Hill will continue her search.
"I wish I had of got onto it many years ago because there might have been some older folks still around and we might have been able to find out a little bit more," she said.
