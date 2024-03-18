South Coast nurses hit their peak for Kosi Challenge

Five local oncology nurses who set out to raise $20,000 for Rare Cancers Australia exceeded their target - and in doing so won the Kosi Challenge Corporate Cup.
Nurses Lindy, Marg, Margie, Aime and Rachel roped in family and friends to form a group of 20 Kosi Challengers.
On Saturday, March 16, they completed the 21-kilometre round trip from Thredbo to the summit of Mount Kosciuszko, Australia's highest point.
The nurses are based in Bega's South East Regional and look after cancer patients as far south as Mallacoota.
They helped care for Narooma toddler Harry who was diagnosed with paediatric brain cancer when he was five weeks old.
The Kosi Challenge raised money for Rare Cancers Australia, which supports cancer patients through access to specialists, support groups and financial assistance, including helping with transport costs given they must travel to Nowra or Canberra for radiation treatment, emergency funding and to pay for the very expensive treatments.
The nurses and colleagues raised a total of $22,462.
