Narooma Dog Training Club gives thumbs up to Eurobodalla Shire Council

It is not often that our local Council receives public praise for the work it does.
Narooma Dog Training Club (NDTC) gives a huge thumbs up to Eurobodalla Shire Council (ESC) for its interest in a project that will benefit animal welfare organisations, the local ranger and of course NDTC itself.
Like most volunteer run, community organisations such as surf clubs, sporting clubs and fishing clubs, dog clubs have a lot of equipment that is needed to safely and successfully run their activities.
NDTC runs three disciplines of dog training every Saturday morning at NATA Oval, Narooma.
Each discipline requires a specialised set of equipment.
The agility program, for example, uses various kinds of jumps and tunnels, a see-saw and scramble, and weaving poles to name just a few.
Plus there is the gear needed to set up the 'ring' in which these activities take place each week.
You might think that the obedience program would be equipment free but not so.
For each of the five levels of classes run weekly, there is a large plastic tub full of cones and leads that Instructors use in class.
The same applies to Rally Obedience except that there is more 'stuff' for this program.
Up to 30 small spiked signs are needed to set out a basic course for each class.
It all comes in boxes that have to be brought to NATA Oval in private cars.
NDTC has been operating like this for over 20 years.
We have hauled, carted, lugged, pushed and pulled gear to NATA Oval every Saturday.
Added to the transport issues, all this training equipment plus the administration gear and archives is being stored in various homes, garages and properties, thanks to the generosity of volunteers.
Hopefully this situation will soon be a thing of the past, as executive committee members of NDTC are currently in negotiation with ESC to build a facility that will house everything, provide a meeting place for animal welfare organisations, and even offer Council Rangers an interim holding facility for stray dogs.
Wayne Perry, president of NDTC, said draft building plans have been under discussion with ESC staff for almost a year now and the project has received written support from the Narooma District Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
"We are ready to commit significant funds and apply for capital grants to build this modest- sized facility " Mr Perry said.
"It is a 'must have' to help us sustain our much respected canine education program into the future.
"The facility will also benefit other organisations such as Eurobodalla RSPCA and WIRES, as well as provide a focal point for information about animal welfare in the Eurobodalla shire," Mr Perry said.
"So a well-deserved "thumbs up" for Eurobodalla Shire Council as we forge ahead with the project this year.
"Who knows, we may have this facility up and running ready to officially launch in early 2025 which would be fantastic."
If you would like to know more about NDTC, the PAWS project, and how you can be involved, please contact NDTC on 0458 953 281.
