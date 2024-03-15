Forestry fined $45,000 by EPA for illegal harvesting incidents

The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has fined Forestry Corporation of NSW $45,000 after two separate incidents in Nadgee State Forest on the Far South Coast and Bagawa State Forest near Coffs Harbour.
According to the EPA, 15 trees and vegetation were allegedly removed from within an "environmentally significant area" in Nadgee State Forest, near Eden, in 2023.
As a result EPA had now issued a $15,000 fine.
EPA said the area was part of a designated tree retention clump, prohibited from forestry operations to protect hollow bearing trees under the Coastal Integrated Forestry Operations Approval (CIFOA).
In a separate incident, in February 2023 an alleged illegal tree removal in Bagawa State Forest occurred on a slope greater than 25 degrees, breaching obligations to prevent soil erosion and resulting in two penalty infringement notices totaling $30,000.
The EPA said the clearing contravened specific seasonal requirements, but that Forestry Corp "also failed to identify the area subject to the protocol on a map".
EPA director of operations Jason Gordon said both incidents could have been avoided had Forestry Corp complied with the CIFOA.
"We have rules in place to protect water quality, vegetation and important habitats during forestry operations," Mr Gordon said.
"Ignoring these rules is a blatant disregard for our environment and their duty to protect hollow bearing trees for crucial fauna.
"In no circumstances should 15 trees have been removed from an environmentally significant area.
"FCNSW claimed the Nadgee State Forest issue arose due to a mapping software failure, however our investigations found the software problem was known prior.
"At Bagawa, the seasonal requirements are important to prevent soil erosion during high rainfall and on this occasion further damage was only minimised due to rainfall being lower than expected.
"We are disappointed by these incidents, which occurred prior to the recent changes in the CIFOA."
