Things to do and see around the region

Workshop
Home Composting
Learn how to use a hot composting machine at one of Eurobodalla Shire Council's free interactive workshops. On completion, each household will receive a composting kit (proof of residence will need to be provided). You need to wear comfortable clothing, shoes and sun protection. It's on at Moruya Waste Transfer Station on Friday, March 15 from 9.30am to 11am. Bookings are essential, phone 4474 1024.
Community Radio
Membership Drive
If you're interested in becoming a member of great community radio station 2EAR FM be sure to drop in and say hello at the Moruya Country Markets. If you would like to find out more information, fill out an application form or get your hands on a program guide, the stall will be open from 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday, March 16.
Batemans Bay
Sunday Market
No weekend on the coast is complete without a wander around these markets on a Sunday morning. Great coffee, fantastic stalls, great food and live music right on the waterfront. Held on the 1st and 3rd Sunday of each month from 9am to 1pm, it's on again on Sunday, March 17.
Councillors
Catch Up
Take the opportunity to have an in-person catch up with your councillors in Batemans Bay. These monthly sessions are an easy way for community members to have an informal chat with their elected representatives. The next one is happening at Village Centre Batemans Bay on Wednesday, March 20, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.
Comedy Show
Seniors Festival
Check out this year's Seniors Festival Comedy Show at Bay Pavilions. The Comedy Show is a much-loved event of the annual festival and brings fun and laughter to our audiences. It encourages seniors and older people to see the lighter side of life as part of the festival's cultural activities. This year's line-up includes He Huang, Tommy Dean, Bruce Griffiths, Sarah Gaul, Peter Berner and Chris Ryan with emcee, Andrew Barnett. It's on Thursday, March 21, from 11am to 12.30pm at Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay.
Morning Tea
Hello Sailor
As part of Seniors Festival, motley crew at Batemans Bay Heritage Museum are hosting a free morning tea and live entertainment event called 'Hello Sailor'. Sea shanties and salty tales will be delivered by their friends from Bay Theatre Players. Museum volunteers will cater with rum balls and lemon drizzle cake to prevent scurvy. Limited room on the Deadman's Chest, so raid us early. It's on Friday, March 22, from 10.30am to 11.30am. Bookings can be made online at trybooking.com.
Come and Try
Life Drawing
Durras artists invite you to join them for a come and try life drawing session at the Durras Progress Hall as part of Seniors Week 2024 celebrations. There will be two sessions on Friday, March 22. The first starts at 10am, followed by a morning tea and then an afternoon session. Numbers are limited, you cab rsvp by emailing jeffwillthompson@gmail.com
Jobs Drive
Moruya
Job-seekers looking for a career in community services are invited to the council's eighth Community Services Jobs Drive. 15 employers from the community services and health sector will showcase over 100 job vacancies in: disability support, domestic care, personal care, kitchen assistance and hospitality, maintenance, childcare. Casual, part-time and full-time roles will be available on the day. Job seekers can meet employers face-to-face to chat about career opportunities and apply for jobs directly with a resume. No qualifications or previous experience is required for many of these jobs. Vacancies are located in Narooma, Moruya and Batemans Bay. It's on Wednesday, March 27, from 10am to 12pm at Moruya Memorial Hall.
