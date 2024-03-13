Things to do and see around the region

Job-seekers looking for a career in community services are invited to the council's eighth Community Services Jobs Drive. 15 employers from the community services and health sector will showcase over 100 job vacancies in: disability support, domestic care, personal care, kitchen assistance and hospitality, maintenance, childcare. Casual, part-time and full-time roles will be available on the day. Job seekers can meet employers face-to-face to chat about career opportunities and apply for jobs directly with a resume. No qualifications or previous experience is required for many of these jobs. Vacancies are located in Narooma, Moruya and Batemans Bay. It's on Wednesday, March 27, from 10am to 12pm at Moruya Memorial Hall.