Eurobodalla Mayor calls for participants for Sustainable Choices Festival

Eurobodalla Shire Council plans a Sustainable Choices Festival in September and is calling for participants.
The festival will be held in Moruya on Saturday, September 14.
Eurobodalla Mayor Mat Hatcher said it will feature workshops, presentations, panel discussions and stalls that are relevant to the whole community, to business and to anyone and everyone looking to save resources, energy and money.
"We know there's a lot of knowledgeable people out there with great products and services, and it's time to showcase them.
"We're taking expressions of interest now and already people are signing up,' Mr Hatcher said.
Sustainability education officer Alex King said the Sustainable Choices Festival supports the Eurobodalla Climate Action Plan goal of a 50 percent reduction in community emissions by 2030.
"It's a logical way to promote options for sustainable energy, housing, transport, food, water and waste while growing community and business connections to build climate resilience," she said.
Ms King said the festival format remains flexible as "we didn't want to tie-down the look and feel of the event until we know what we have to put on the table.
"Give us your best ideas," Ms King said.
To that end, Ms King is encouraging expressions of interest across the gamut of sustainability offerings.
"We're casting the net wide; from eco-friendly products to grow-your-own veg demonstrations, energy solutions to rainwater harvesting, sustainable transportation to green building practices, and community gardening and urban farming to DIY workshops.
"If you have a sustainable product or service, particularly something outside the standard offerings, we'd love to hear from you," she said.
"We'll also have a number of smaller events in the lead-up to the festival, kicking off with our sustainable houses tour and online panel discussion on the weekend of April 20-21, as well as smaller ventures like sourdough making and pickling workshops."
Mayor Hatcher has high hopes for the festival.
"This has been a long time in the planning.
We want people to be inspired for change," he said.
"Whether that's putting a worm farm by the veggie patch or retrofitting your home by passive solar principles, big or small, they're all steps to a sustainable future."
Keep an eye on Council's media channels in coming months or contact sustainability education officer Alex King on 4474 1083 for more information.
Expressions of interest to present or have a stall at the festival close on Friday, June 28, 2024.
