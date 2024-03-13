Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
CWA Moruya reopens after sudden closure with new committee elected

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated March 13 2024 - 2:02pm, first published 1:00pm
The CWA branch at Moruya has reopened after temporarily closing in February. Picture CWA Moruya
The CWA branch at Moruya has reopened after temporarily closing in February. Picture CWA Moruya

The Moruya branch of the Country Women's Association (CWA) has reopened after temporarily closing in February.

