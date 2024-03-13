CWA Moruya reopens after sudden closure with new committee elected

The Moruya branch of the Country Women's Association (CWA) has reopened after temporarily closing in February.
Members of CWA Moruya held a general meeting on Wednesday, March 6, to elect a new committee after the branch's future was thrown into question following claims of in-fighting and division.
In February the branch's Facebook account posted the craft shop and tearooms would be closed indefinitely to a Eurobodalla community group page. The post did not provide any further information.
The Bay Post Moruya Examiner put a number of questions to CWA Moruya on February 22 but did not receive a response. The CWA of NSW also declined a request to comment.
However, after the March 6 meeting, new president Dinah Lightfoot confirmed the branch had been rescued with new membership.
"Recently the Moruya Branch of the Country Women's Association has been revitalised with an influx of new members," Ms Lightfoot said in a statement.
"The enthusiasm of the now 80 members has allowed the branch to continue to operate. Thank you everyone. We will move forward together in kindness."
The new committee are Dinah Lightfoot - president, Sarah Stage - secretary, Lisa Berry - minute secretary and Alison Stage - treasurer.
The shop has reopened and is operating on Thursdays from 9.30 to 2 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.
The tearooms will open from Thursday, March 14, from 9.30am to 2pm (no orders after 1.30pm).
Moruya is one of few CWA branches to still maintain a handicraft shop and tearooms.
Members meet on the first Wednesday of the month at 9.30am.
