First ever little penguin count helps protect future of seabird colonies

Scientists have a better idea of little penguin colony numbers along the NSW coast after the completion of a groundbreaking study.
Undertaken in 2023 and called the Great Big Little Penguin Count, the study provides a baseline from which scientists can measure any changes to the population, assess future trends and help protect the seabird.
Understanding how the little penguin population is faring along NSW coasts will also give researchers a valuable tool to gauge the health of the marine environment.
In 2023, surveys were conducted on Broughton Island (Port Stephens), Tollgate and Snapper islands (Batemans Bay), Barunguba-Montague Island (off Narooma), and Bowen Island (Jervis Bay).
Bowen Island is part of Booderee National Park, a Commonwealth reserve which is owned by the Wreck Bay Aboriginal Community.
Future surveys will be expanded to include additional islands, enhancing understanding of the species' status across various breeding sites in New South Wales.
Part of the Seabirds to Seascapes project to support penguin and seal populations, organisers thanked the trained volunteers, Parks Australia and Eurobodalla Council staff who assisted with this year's Great Big Little Penguin Count.
Senior DPE scientist Nicholas Carlile and his team of penguin researchers worked with the council's environment team to monitor marine debris and restore penguin habitat by removing weeds, replant native vegetation, and add artificial burrows to create more nesting opportunities.
The count involved working at night and using GPS tracking data to study movement.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.