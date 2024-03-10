Transport for NSW: Info on buses for Wallaga Lake Bridge close due April 15

Transport for NSW will have full details of the free shuttle service available two weeks before Wallaga Lake Bridge closes for essential repairs and maintenance.
The bridge will be fully closed from Monday, April 29, to Sunday, May 26, weather permitting.
Four representatives from Transport for NSW held a drop-in information session in Bermagui on Saturday, March 9.
Transport for NSW senior manager community and place partner South region Fiona Mclauchlan said they were taking the opportunity to ask people what their trip would look like when the bridge is closed.
"Everything will be on the webpage - starting and finishing times of the bus services, where the bus stops will be and where people can park," she said.
Ms Mclauchlan said parking on the south side of the bridge will be along the causeway.
By 1pm, around 100 people had dropped by to talk to the Transport for NSW representatives.
There was a mix of locals and visitors given it was the first day of Sculpture Bermagui and a long weekend for Canberra Day.
"We wanted to talk to people from Canberra about the bridge work so they know Bermagui will still be open for business," Ms Mclauchlan said.
She said there had been very few questions from locals.
"Most of them have been saying thank you to us.
"Everyone (local) is happy that they have been heard although they are not thrilled about the closure of course," Ms Mclauchlan said.
She said the few questions were about the bus services, pedestrian access and if people could travel under the bridge in boats or kayaks while the bridge is closed.
One person wanted to understand the parking arrangements and if it meant buying a bicycle.
Mc Mclauchlan said there may be options around car pooling but there are no guarantees around car parking.
Ms Mclauchlan said most people wanted the project's business card with the link to where the information will be.
While the bus timetable is still being finalised, she said there will be multiple buses every day.
While planning for the work last year, Transport for NSW discovered a plaque on the bridge.
It read "In memory of Joan and Gil".
Ms Mclauchlan said no one had come forward wth any information about who Joan and Gil were.
She urged people with any knowledge of them to get in contact by phone on 1800 015 379 or email Wallaga.Lake.Bridge@transport.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.