Eurobodalla's SHASA has achieved heaps, and is calling for more volunteers

Kathryn Maxwell, president of Southcoast Health and Sustainability Alliance (SHASA) could not be happier with the achievements of its volunteers over the last five years.
"I'm so proud of the volunteers at SHASA.
"Our list of achievements over the last five years proves that we don't just talk the talk, we deliver projects that make a real difference.
"To name a few, we have helped four local businesses install EV chargers, opened six Heatwave and Bushfire Smoke havens, facilitated 1500kW of rooftop solar, run a weekly food program in Moruya and Batemans Bay and run the Repair Cafe at the Red Door Hall in Moruya," Ms Maxwell said.
SHASA can boast that 100 percent of all donations go towards project delivery.
It is currently involved in implementing 12 grant-funded projects in the local area.
Other notable achievements include installation of more than 20 solar installations for local groups like the CWA, churches, Marine Rescue and Men's Sheds, holding three electric vehicle expos over the last two years and providing 120 residents with a test drive in the SHASA e-vehicle.
The solar bulk-buy program, in partnership with Micro Energy Systems (MESA), installed rooftop solar on private homes and 16 community facilities across Eurobodalla.
Another great project with partner Repurposing for Resilience Eurobodalla (RFR) involves the reuse and repurposing of discarded solar panels and associated industry waste.
SHASA is inviting residents to join SHASA's 35 active volunteers in various roles or head up a project and maybe earn a bit of pocket money.
Everyone knows volunteers lead happier, healthier lives and it does not have to take up hours of your week as volunteer Andrea Charlton can attest.
"My family comes first, but helping SHASA improve the health and safety of our community comes a very close second.
"SHASA welcomes everyone - whether you can drop in for 30 minutes to help make lunch for the repairers at the café, do a few hours at the EV expos or write an article on the best way to save money while living green," Ms Charlton said.
SHASA welcomes all residents keen to help them promote a low carbon low cost lifestyle, educate locals on the need for climate mitigation and adaption, and deliver essential projects.
The diverse roles include preparing grant applications, writing media releases, project management, running market stalls, writing articles for SHASA newsletters, networking with other stakeholders, fixing items at the repair cafe and organising social events for SHASA.
SHASA has members located across the Eurobodalla from South Durras to Central Tilba.
It makes extensive use of technology, including Zoom and email, as well as face-to-face meetings.
Training and mentoring can also be provided to new volunteers.
All volunteers can get a SHASA t-shirt and an invitation to the 10-year anniversary party in the second half of 2024.
For more information see the SHASA website or email shasa@gmail.com
