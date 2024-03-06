Last chance to experience the Goldner String Quartet, playing Four Winds

A final opportunity to experience one of the finest string quartets that Australia has ever produced, the Goldner String Quartet.
The quartet will perform at Four Winds Sound Shell outdoor amphitheatre at 2pm on Easter Saturday, March 30, and at Four Winds Windsong Pavilion on Easter Sunday, March 31, at 11am.
The Goldner String Quartet is an Australian ensemble of international significance, favourably compared with the best in the world.
Consistently brilliant and now in their 30th year of performance, the remarkable Goldners are making their final concert tour and including Four Winds on the journey.
Over the course of the Easter weekend, the Goldner String Quartet will perform two programs at the Four Winds site, immersed in nature, that exemplify their superb musicianship.
As always, they will champion Australian creations, performing works by Paul Stanhope and The Goldner Variations on Beethoven's theme Ode to Joy from his Ninth Symphony by 30 Australian composers.
Other works include Dvorak, Tchaikovsky, and the NSW premiere of a composition by Pteris Vaskas.
The Goldners also mark the occasion by performing two of the greats of the quartet repertoire - Mozart's String Quartet in C major K. 157 and Beethoven's Harp quartet.
It is a fitting finale for these extraordinary contributors to Australian music.
Launched in 1995 and still retaining all founding members, the musicians are well known to Australian and international audiences through their performances and recordings and for their concurrent membership of the Australia Ensemble at UNSW.
All members have occupied principal positions in organisations such as the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Australian Chamber Orchestra.
Unanimous audience and critical acclaim following their London debut at Wigmore Hall in 1997 ensured the Goldner Quartet's invitations to prestigious UK and European festivals.
Performances in the USA and throughout Asia followed, in addition to several tours of New Zealand.
There will be a food truck and bar or BYO picnic on the grass.
Tickets $45 (16 and under free) and more information from Four Winds website.
