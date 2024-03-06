Discovery Parks-Narooma Beach gets stunning adventure playground, facelift

In recent months Narooma residents have keenly monitored construction work at the front of the Discovery Parks-Narooma Beach caravan park just south of town.
Regional accommodation provider G'day Group unveiled the state-of-the-art playground precinct on Wednesday, March 6.
The playground is the largest in the Discovery Parks network of more than 80 holiday parks.
It features a 10-metre climbing tower, two flying foxes, a water play area and a dynamic climbing play wall.
Following council approval last week, a giant slide will also be installed in the climbing tower within the next week.
The playground precinct has a BMX pump track for both children and adults, bouncing pillow, tennis court, swimming pool, direct beach access and a dedicated smaller playground for younger children.
Tod Sutherland, the park's manager, said they have had fantastic feedback about the playground since it was opened to guests just before Christmas, with families loving the diversity of the park's amenities.
"It is all about pleasing the guests," Mr Sutherland said.
"The more things we have for them to do, the more they like it."
Accommodation facilities, including cabins and glamping tents, have had an interior makeover.
There is new furniture, carpets and a fresh coat of paint.
At the time it bought the property G'day Group said it would initially invest around $5million on "essential maintenance and infrastructure at the park" including refreshing and bringing more than 40 inactive sites back online.
It said there was also potential to put in more tourist sites but a spokesperson said it has not added anymore yet.
"We have more development slated in the years ahead, including new accommodation," the spokesperson said.
G'day Group acquired the caravan park in late 2022, attracted by the property's growth potential and beachfront location with direct access to Handkerchief Beach in a town experiencing a mini-investment boom.
It said the region had a lot of untapped potential to attract visitors outside of peak season and from regional Victoria, not just Canberra and Sydney.
Mr Sutherland said the park attracts many families and grey nomads.
"Backpackers come through to stay for a night and end up staying two or three," he said.
He has noticed the difference that the new Narooma Mountain Bike Trails Hub has had, "seeing heaps of cars with bikes on them".
"It is great. It is going to be so good during the winter when it usually goes quiet," Mr Sutherland said.
He said it has been an "extremely busy summer season and hasn't really slowed down".
"Lots of new people are coming who have never been here before and they are loving the place," Mr Sutherland said.
