Things to do and see around the region

Exhibition
Moruya Museum
The Moruya Museum is hosting A Women's Lot, an exhibition allowing visitors a captivating peek into the lives of women during the early 1900s. This era marked a fascinating transition from tradition to modernity, as women embraced expanding roles in business and the community while still retaining their traditional duties at home. The exhibition is on now and runs until April 26. The museum is open Wednesday, Fridays and the first Saturday of the month. Phone 44743224
Guest Speaker
International Women's Day
Published author and motivational speaker Chrissy Guinery will be a special guest at Narooma Library. Celebrating International Women's Day, Chrissy will help inspire guests to live their best life. Light refreshments will be available. It's a free event starting at 10.30am on Wednesday, March 6 - but bookings are essential through Eventbrite.com.au
Seniors Week
Photographic Club
Drop in and browse Eurobodalla Photographic Club's delightful annual exhibition of images as part of Seniors Week celebrations. It runs from Wednesday, March 6 through to Friday, March 22, at Batemans Bay Library. Phone 4472 5850
Invest in Women
Networking Lunch
Join the council's finance manager Sharrin Wells and renowned ceramic artist Jo Victoria as they explore this year's International Women's Day theme: Count her In: Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress. Sharrin will talk about financial independence for women and Jo will share her experience of navigating a career in the arts industry. Be inspired by these respected women while enjoying a light lunch surrounded by the Bas' current exhibition Light Shadow Form Space : 4 conversations. This free event is on at the Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre on Friday, March 8, from 12.30pm to 1.30pm. Bookings through Eventbrite are required as there is limited seating for the event.
Street Stall
Hospital Fundraiser
Cake, craft and books will be some of the items available to purchase as the Moruya District Hospital Auxiliary hold a street stall to raise funds. Be sure to say hello from 8am on Saturday, March 9. The stall will be outside Harris Scarfe on Vulcan Street in Moruya. Eftpos will be available.
Dalmeny Community Markets
On Sunday
The Narooma and District Lions Club is holding the Dalmeny Community Market on Sunday, March 10, from 9am to 1pm. Find some local wares or a second-hand treasure. The market is held monthly on the second Sunday. It's a small boutique market focussing on homemade, homegrown, produce, clothing, jams and preserves as well as Devonshire teas with fresh homemade scones. New stall holders are always welcome. It's on at the Dalmeny Community Hall on Mort Avenue.
Narooma Woodies
BBQ
The Narooma Woodies are holding a community barbecue to mark seniors week. This will provide people an opportunity to meet club members and representatives from other community groups. Guests can also have a wander around the buildings and grounds and to have a look at the various pieces of woodworking machinery and equipment at the club. This is a free event on Tuesday, March 12 from 12.30pm to 2.30pm at 7 Eurobodalla Road, Bodalla. Phone 44767092
Art Program
Moruya
The Australian Breastfeeding Association is hosting an intergenerational art program. These are free inclusive workshops. Participants of all ages and abilities can engage in artistic expression. At the CWA Hall in Moruya, it's on Tuesday, March 12, from 9.30am, and then March 19 and 26. Registrations can be made online.
Community Radio
Membership Drive
If you're interested in becoming a member of the great community radio station 2EAR FM, be sure to drop in and say hello at the Moruya Country Markets. If you would like to find out more information, fill out an application form or get your hands on a program guide, the stall will be open from 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday, March 16.
