Things to do and see around the region

Join the council's finance manager Sharrin Wells and renowned ceramic artist Jo Victoria as they explore this year's International Women's Day theme: Count her In: Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress. Sharrin will talk about financial independence for women and Jo will share her experience of navigating a career in the arts industry. Be inspired by these respected women while enjoying a light lunch surrounded by the Bas' current exhibition Light Shadow Form Space : 4 conversations. This free event is on at the Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre on Friday, March 8, from 12.30pm to 1.30pm. Bookings through Eventbrite are required as there is limited seating for the event.