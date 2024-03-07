Penny finds new nurturing role with her greyhounds

When Tapitallee local Penny Hutchinson became an "empty nester" in 2022, her life was turned upside down.
"It's so hard when you bring a little baby home from hospital and they totally depend on you and then all of a sudden, they are all grown up and ready to head out into the world," Hutchinson said.
"I've got three daughters. Carole (31) left for university when she was 17. Anna (26) went to the Navy when she finished school and my youngest, Zoe (22), left about two years ago."
"The feeling I had once Zoe was gone really took me by surprise. I'd heard of empty nest syndrome, but I used to think "I can't wait for them to go". Then when it happened, I wasn't prepared, I was devastated."
The 57-year-old turned to the sport of greyhound racing to help fill the gaping void in her life.
"My husband works fulltime so I was sitting at home thinking "what do I do now?". COVID was still around, and I was a bit lost," Hutchinson admitted.
"I'd been a greyhound owner for a little while and Donna Campbell, who trains my dog, On The Rocks, was encouraging me to get my trainers license but I kept saying "no way, I don't know anything about it"."
"But after a while I gave in. The house got so big without the kids around and the dogs really helped fill that empty hole."
The rigours of greyhound racing have revved Hutchinson's engine back into overdrive.
"When I got the pups, that nurturing nature came straight back. You're always busy, it keeps you interested and it brings me so much joy," she said.
"I've never bet on them, I just love watching them run around. I take them down to the paddock to sniff about and I've always loved dogs, they lift your spirits."
"They cause you worry and disrupt your sleep at times, just like the kids do, and I usually bring them up to the house when they're not feeling well, but I wouldn't change a thing."
The self-dubbed "novice" has already achieved some wonderful results in the training ranks, with War Hawk a recent Group 2 Maitland Cup placegetter and Bingo Fuel a Goulburn Fireball finalist.
"War Hawk's result was a big shock because I didn't even know what a Group race was. I had no idea they were so prestigious, and we almost missed the presentation of the rugs because I didn't know we were supposed to be there," she laughed.
The softly spoken South Coast-based trainer has embraced her newfound passion despite her lack of experience.
"A lot of things have come up along the way and I've had to ask Donna for help, but that's part of the fun. I don't have a bull ring or a slipping track like many trainers do but I've got 10 acres for them to run around in and I walk them up in the bush. I take them to trial and race them and make do with what I've got."
And what Penny's got is a renewed purpose for life. All thanks to the dogs.
