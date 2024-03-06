Adventure Race showcases best of Eurobodalla's natural beauty

The best of the great outdoors was on show on Sunday as competitors mixed with the natural beauty of the Eurobodalla for the Batemans Bay Sprint Series.
Running, biking and kayaking amongst a picture postcard setting - the four-hour event kicked off at Tomakin on Sunday, March 3.
With the support of Eurobodalla Shire Council and NSW Forestry, the race was a great showcase for the region.
Participants signed up from all over the country with teams of two navigating their way between checkpoints using a map. Going at their own pace, they paddled, run and rode mountain bikes for three to six hours.
The event is designed to introduce teams to the sport of adventure racing in a safe, accessible, and fun format.
The race started with a scenic bike ride to the Mogo State Forest and then teams paddled along the Tomaga River and ran around Tomakin beaches and hidden paths.
Event coordinator Maria Plyashechko said it was an adventure for all.
"The youngest racer was eight years old, while the oldest was over 70. A ten-year-old girl, Veronica, competed in her first adventure race with her father Fedor Iskhakov - a well-known Canberra orienteer and ANU professor," she said.
"They dominated the Novice course, finishing in a record time of 1 hour, 38 minutes."
Ms Plyashechko said Rex Wickenden and Phil Wood-Bradley took out the Classic course, finishing in a time of three hours and two minutes - collecting all bonus checkpoints along the way.
"We're proud to deliver this race in such a stunning location. The community feel is amazing. Eurobodalla has it all for an epic adventure."
Wayne Gowland, a local triathlete, finished second in the Novice course.
"I am so proud of my partner for completing this event. It was fun, and everyone should do it next year," he said.
The Sprint Series has three races scheduled for this year. After the Batemans Bay event, competitors can race in Anglesea in Victoria in May and then Fingal Bay in the Port Stephens region in October.
