Eurobodalla sparkling after Clean Up Australia Day

Volunteers rolled up their sleeves in search of litter and rubbish over the weekend.
More than 250 volunteers took part in Clean Up Australia Day across 50 Eurobodalla community and school sites.
Eurobodalla Shire Council project officer Maree Cadman said students and teachers of 11 schools cleaned up public areas on Friday, March 1.
"We saw amazing clean ups by kids at Moruya's North Head, Shelly Beach, Surf Beach Narooma, Pilot Headland Narooma, Sunshine Bay Cove and North Broulee Beach," Ms Cadman said.
On Sunday, March 3, volunteers continued to collect rubbish at beaches, roadsides, creek lines, cycleways and estuaries.
"Groups reported less rubbish this year, with common items being cigarette butts and recyclables," Ms Cadman said.
Council's waste team will pick up 116 bags of rubbish from clean up sites plus an additional 30 cubic metres of bulky items.
"It's always rewarding to hear how much rubbish was rescued from our waterways and bushland, leaving our public areas sparkling once again," Ms Cadman said.
"Together we can make a difference every day - not just Clean Up Australia Day - to pick up stray pieces of litter whenever you spot it."
For anyone coordinating a clean up separate to Clean Up Australia Day, Ms Cadman said Council has tools to help.
"We have plenty of bags and gloves and staff run clean ups with volunteer groups regularly too.
"Get in touch with our waste team," Ms Cadman said.
Ms Cadman urged the community to report illegal dumping sites to Council.
"If you come across alarming amounts of rubbish or green waste in the bush, at public parks, along roadsides or waterways, please report it so Council can investigate," Ms Cadman said.
Council monitors illegal dumping and fines can range from $250 for littering and up to $1 million for corporations dumping waste.
Report illegal dumping to Council on 4474 1000.
For more information visit Council's website.
