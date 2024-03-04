Dalmeny residents meet to decide next steps to opposing a development

Dalmeny residents concerned about Eurobodalla Shire Council's draft masterplan for a development will be writing to councillors asking them to visit the site before making a decision.
The masterplan covers a 115 hectare land release area with 300 to 480 lots proposed.
The draft masterplan, the first stage of ESC's planning work, was released in December 2023.
Council presented it at a community meeting last month with more than 100 people attending.
Councillors will be asked to endorse the masterplan for public exhibition within the next few months.
A community group opposed to the development, Dalmeny Matters, was formed when residents became aware that ESC was selling its 41-hectare block of land to a private developer in 2021.
Dalmeny Matters held a community meeting on Sunday, March 3, to decide next steps.
Sally Christiansen, a Dalmeny Matters spokesperson, said around 80 to 90 residents attended the meeting which was open to everyone.
"The purpose of the meeting was to find out the community's main concerns about the masterplan so we can take those to councillors before a decision is made," Ms Christiansen said.
"We want them to come and meet with people and see how many people are concerned.
"In council's mind it is a done deal.
"We are saying you are the decision-makers and that is not a good attitude to have," she said.
At February's community meeting, council staff said the developer was not happy with all the costs associated with developing the land.
Those include upgrades, biodiversity offsets, connecting to water, sewerage and power, and building roads on the sloping site.
"Development this expensive cannot be affordable," Ms Christiansen said.
She said it could come down to whether or not the development was economically viable.
"Council has housing targets to meet and the threat of legal action if it doesn't let the development go forward," Ms Christiansen said.
Dalmeny Matters started a GoFundMe campaign in April 2022 to raise funds to cover potential legal costs to oppose the development.
"We are prepared to make sure that growth in Dalmeny is done right.
"It is too important to get it wrong," Ms Christiansen said.
She questioned why Dalmeny was a designated growth area when it only had a few shops and noted the zoning was more than 30 years old.
Ms Christiansen said any development should retain the character of the nature coast and that growth should be sustainable and safe.
"It should not lose sight of what draws people when they come to the South Coast," she said.
"We would like to see the masterplan go back for further assessment of some aspects.
"We don't think it is in a form that it should proceed."
