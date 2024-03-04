Moruya Hospital patients to get dedicated midwife through pregnancy

Women in Eurobodalla will have access to a dedicated midwife during their pregnancy, in childbirth and in the early weeks at home.
A Midwifery Group Practice is available from Moruya Hospital and offers continuity and personalised care to women.
Health Minister Ryan Park said the service will allow women to get to know their midwife personally, establishing a trusted support base with a direct phone number they can call.
"This primary midwife is supported by a secondary or 'backup' midwife and works collaboratively with doctors when required," he said.
Bega MP Dr Michael Holland worked for 20 years in the maternity unit. He said the new group practice model will compliment the existing midwifery service and the GP and specialist obstetric services.
"This will provide a functional and collaborative model of care providing women with more choice, greater satisfaction, and continued safety for them and their babies," he said.
The launch is part of the Southern NSW Local Health District's Know Your Midwife continuity of care strategy.
Midwifery District Manager Bek Bowman said international evidence supports continuity of care models as best practice for improved pregnancy and birth outcomes and satisfaction for women.
"The opportunity to form close relationships with women in our communities in the very early stages of their pregnancy and walk alongside them during their birth and postnatal care is truly a privilege," she said.
"The MGP model implemented in Moruya gives our professional and dedicated team of midwives the chance to use their clinical practice skills to achieve better outcomes for women and babies."
Queanbeyan Hospital has successfully operated its Midwifery Antenatal and Postnatal Service continuity model since 2020. Cooma Maternity Services is due to roll out its customised midwifery model in the coming months, with Bega and Goulburn to follow.
Women across Southern NSW are encouraged to connect with their local Maternity Service, as early in pregnancy as possible to understand the choices available for maternity care. Contact details and booking forms for each Maternity Service are available online.
