Day crowned great success as Country Championships showcase best of Moruya

Whether you had a winning bet or not on Sunday, punters walked away from the Country Championships qualifier at Moruya with a smile.
The jockey club made sure it showcased the best of the region on arguably its biggest day of the year - all in a family friendly setting.
Executive Officer Ken Brown estimates 700 people traveled for the race day on Sunday, March 3, with another 500 locals also coming through the gate.
"I couldn't be more proud of what we achieved yesterday and I think we're putting Moruya on the map as one of the best country race courses - definitely in the state, if not Australia," he said.
On the track, local trainer John Gamble had a win with Sucrose in race five (1650m) while Pauji Power won race one (1650m for Matt Dale's stable.
In the Newhaven Park SERA Country Championships qualifier (1400m), the Goulburn-trained Bandi's Boy finished ahead of stablemate Atmospheric Rock and the Braidwood-trained Bon Frankie to take line honours in the $150,000 race.
Some of the region's best food was also available trackside with Banjos Oysters and Mr Salubrious among the highlights.
Race ambassadors, Group One jockey Tommy Berry and recently retired Canberra Raiders legend Jarrod Croker, also mingled amongst the crowd - posing for selfies and enjoying a chat.
"I got messages from both of them today saying they were very thankful for all that we did for them," Brown said.
"It was incredible, we did a photo opportunity with the two of those guys. I'd say we had a minimum of 70 people getting a photo with them, a selfie, with either both or one of them."
Brown thanked both Berry and Croker for bringing people to the event.
"It was fantastic racing, we had plenty of great fashions on the field, a lot of family there. A lot of kids which was really good to see," he said.
Goulburn will reap the rewards of an almost $20 million investment in country and provincial racetracks by the state government.
Racing NSW has welcomed the funding, which will pay for construction of 80 new stables and supporting infrastructure at the Goulburn Racecourse.
Since taking on the role of gaming and racing minister, David Harris MP has been focused on supporting regional racing.
This significant capital works program - committed to by the Racing NSW board - prioritises "shovel ready" projects, including new stabling, track upgrades and other infrastructure improvements.
Goulburn will receive the most significant funding of $9.5 million for works with necessary development approvals already in place.
Racing is a $3.3 billion industry in NSW with more than 90,000 people involved as employees, participants or volunteers.
"This funding injection is welcome. It's about creating local jobs in our rural and regional areas which are more critical than ever before," Mr Harris said.
"Regional racecourses and clubs play a crucial role in developing our state's world-class thoroughbreds and creating the champion racehorses of the future.
"This funding injection is also about future-proofing the industry," he said.
Mr Harris said local jobs in rural and regional areas had flow-on effects across the economy.
"The NSW Government understands the value that racing brings to NSW and will continue to support it being the number one state for thoroughbred racing in the country," he said.
