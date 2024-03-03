Plenty on offer as Bay Heritage Museum prepares for upcoming exhibits

A fascinating place that delves into the rich local history of the Bay and Clyde River areas on the South Coast of NSW, the Batemans Bay Heritage Museum offers a delightful mix of permanent, temporary, and travelling exhibitions.
Operated by a dedicated team of volunteers, let's explore what makes this museum so special:
- The museum is situated in the town's former courthouse, which was built in 1905 and is now heritage-listed.
- It's located close to bushland and next to the serene water gardens.
- Batemans Bay itself sits on the shores of an estuary where the Clyde River meets the southern Pacific Ocean. The town's name comes from a naval colleague of James Cook, Nathaniel Bateman, who mapped the far south coast of NSW in 1770.
- The traditional custodians of the land surrounding Batemans Bay are the Walbunja people of the Yuin nation.
- As you explore the museum's interconnected buildings (including the courthouse, former Nelligen one-room schoolhouse, police station, and residence), each room tells a different story.
- Learn about: Aboriginal heritage, medicine, education, crime and punishment, industry, military history, domestic arrangements.
- The demountable building called Crossing the Clyde showcases stories and artefacts related to bridges, punts, and ferries.
- Planned works include transitioning to a maritime focus.
- The museum welcomes visitors with access needs.
- Facilities include free on-ground parking, a designated kids' space, meeting rooms for groups, research assistance, and family history resources.
- There's even a bookshop with quality pre-loved modern fiction and various titles.
- Wednesday to Friday: 10 am to 3 pm
- Saturday: 10 am to 2 pm
- Large groups can arrange alternative visit times.
The story of the Illawarra Steamship Company on its importance in the development of the South Coast of NSW
Remember that your visit supports this volunteer-run museum's operating costs, maintenance, and exhibit expansion.
So consider donating, every amount helps.
For more information or to plan your visit, check out www.batemansbayheritagemuseum.com
And don't forget to follow them on Facebook www.facebook.com/batemansbayheritagemuseum and Instagram www.instagram.com/batemansbayheritagemuseum
