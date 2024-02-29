Acclaimed Moruya author Julie Janson releases sequel to Benevolence

Amongst a thriving community of South Coast writers Moruya author Julie Janson stands out as a unique voice in historical fiction.
Janson's new book Compassion, a sequel to 2020's Benevolence, tells a gripping, fictive account of Aboriginal life in the 1800s.
Her retelling of frontier history from a First Nations female perspective takes on the story of Duringah, aka Nell James, the outlaw daughter of the Darug hero of Benevolence.
Covering the period from the 1840s to 1860s, it's the dramatised story of Janson's great grandmother Mary Thomas who went on trial for stealing livestock in NSW.
"Authors and historians have often depicted these ancestors as victims and sometimes as 'drover's boys', who were both sexual partners and mothers of mixed-race children," Janson said.
"I wanted to regain these women's rightful place in our Australian shared history.
"They say history is written by the conquerors. Well, you turn that on your head if you've got an Aboriginal perspective."
The author, a Burruberongal woman of the Darug Aboriginal Nation, said she originally pictured both Benevolence and Compassion as the first two books in a trilogy.
"When you write one and you're so exhausted you think - that's it, I'm done now," Janson said.
"In the back of my mind I was like I'd really like to finish that saga, bringing it right up to the modern day."
Janson will wait to see if the Hawkesbury-set novel becomes a success before writing a third. In the meantime, she will continue writing crime fiction.
Janson's 2022 novel Madukka the River Serpent was longlisted for the Miles Franklin award - her debut in detective fiction.
As for writing on the South Coast, Janson said she is inspired by its beauty.
"I think it's the fact that we've moved to such a beautiful, physically extraordinary town," she said.
"You go to a beach and there's nobody on it and you look out at the sea and there's an orca - I mean it's just an amazing place.
"There's a lot of Aboriginal people here too who I've become close friends with, aunties and cousins of people that I've become close to. It's a fantastic place for a writer."
The official book launch of Compassion is at Mogendoura Farm on Wednesday, March 20. Janson will be joined by Indigenous poet Judith Crispin for a literary lunch. Bookings are essential through Moruya Books, phone 4474 2242.
