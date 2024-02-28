Eurobodalla drive helps in-person recruitment within tight jobs market

Eurobodalla residents have the chance to get in the room with a bunch of employers at the same time - away from Zoom interviews and pre-employment cognitive tests.
A jobs drive aims to pair South Coast job seekers with employers - you can even apply for a position on the spot.
Employers from 15 businesses and organisations, including childcare, cleaning, food service and disability support work, will be in Moruya on Wednesday, March 27.
The Eurobodalla Council initiative will help demystify and speed up the job application process, employment projects officer Amy Kovacs said.
"It can be quite intimidating to apply for a job in the health sector. The Jobs Drive is about breaking down barriers for those finding it difficult to apply or who are unsure if they qualify," she said.
"If you need a job, come along -there's something for everyone! You'll meet employers face-to-face then hand them your resume. It's a great opportunity to make an impression and avoid what is sometimes a lengthy application process."
The job market in Australia is still tight with unemployment hovering around four per cent in January. About 5,000 extra jobseekers entered the market compared to December 2023, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
Job vacancies have fallen since a post pandemic high in August 2022 (461,000) to 388,000 nationally, with NSW (119,000) having the most opportunities.
Ms Kovacs said the jobs drive benefitted employers too.
"We keep it simple by connecting employers with vacancies directly with people looking to work," she said.
"Anyone who is looking for a job - whether part time, casual and full time, entry level or specialised - should come along. Don't be afraid if you don't have a qualification."
It's on at the Moruya Memorial RSL Hall on Wednesday, March 27, from 10am to 12pm.
For more information about Council's Employment Revolution project visit the job shop webpage or phone Employment Revolution project officer Amy Kovacs on 4474 7380.
The team will be available in the lead up to the event with free support to help update your resume, practice for an interview or better understand if the sector is right for you.
