Underwater adventure with seals has Narooma High School students on a high

Ten students from Narooma High School had the time of their life on an adventure-filled snorkelling trip to Barunguba Montague Island.
They snorkelled with seals, saw a wobbegong shark and explored sea urchins.
For most students crossing the infamous Narooma Bar was a new experience and one they would happily repeat.
The February adventure was their reward for weeks of swimming and snorkelling training in the school's Support Snorkelling program last year.
Narooma High School sports teacher Sonya Reid and fellow teacher Christina Potts trained the Year 8 to 11 students.
Mrs Reid completed snorkelling instructor training to make the program possible for the students.
Mrs Reid said she and Ms Potts introduced the students to the program with a few weeks swimming training in Term 1 and then every week in Term 4 to build their skills and confidence in the water.
"Because we had a few kids who couldn't swim we thought we would do an intensive swimming program and that carrot at the end of a trip to Montague Island was huge," Mrs Reid said.
The trip was scheduled for the end of last year but wet weather meant visibility was too poor.
"We had the perfect day this year though," Mrs Reid.
She could not praise Jack and Finn from Underwater Safaris highly enough for their supervision and the way they worked with the kids.
"We had kids in there who were non-swimmers," Mrs Reid said.
The kids loved the seals and interacting with them in the water.
Finn brought up a large sea urchin so the kids could try eating it.
The students learnt how to duck dive and how to equalise so they do not get ear ache.
"They could not believe how far they could go down by learning to equalise.
"They all want to go scuba diving now," Mrs Reid said.
One boy, a non-swimmer, had never been more than knee-deep in water.
"The look on his face when he jumped off the boat into the water and go snorkelling was amazing," she said.
The school's tutorial centre funded the program and the trip.
"This year some of the younger kids are doing snorkelling and we envisage doing it with them in Term 4 if we still have the funds."
