Come for the free live music and charity meat raffles Advertising Feature

The Steampacket Hotel in Nelligen has some exciting changes coming with meat raffle Fridays from this week and a new menu soon. Pictures supplied

No self-respecting Aussie hotel, pub or tavern would go for too long without adding something new and exciting for patrons, and that's exactly the case for the Steampacket Hotel in Nelligen.

For example, you can now look forward to three meat tray raffles every Friday evening from 5.30pm.

Not only will it add some interesting activity and suspense to the evening, this will also be "raising money for various charities," said hotel manager Jake Adams.

Another change is to how the courtesy bus is run. It now operates by way of booking. So, instead of taking a taxi, patrons are encouraged to put money in the tin to help support Noah's Inclusion Services which benefits locals who are living with a disability.



Enjoy free live music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a variety of artists on the calendar.

Something else new to look out for in the coming weeks is a revision of the menu.

With new owners having taken on the business in 2023, "we've listened to the feedback and settled into this community and area, and soon there will be some great food to hit the menu so keep an eye on that."

Meanwhile, enjoy some great food specials and drink specials every weekend.

You also don't want to miss out on the continuation of free live music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The sets normally run from 4.30pm to 7.30pm Fridays, and 1pm to 4pm on the weekends, with some great talent performing and a good variety of artists too.

If you have a function to book they would also love to hear from you. And in terms of capacity, they had one party recently with 400 people out the back, while an upcoming wedding booking will have 120 guests.

The venue is also dog-friendly and has some great specials running through the week.