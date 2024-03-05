Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Are you kidding? Young goat trots on lead with the family dogs in Bermagui

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated March 6 2024 - 10:55am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eight-year-old Milah and seven-year-old Remy with young Jerangle and Mabel. Both animals came to the family the same weekend last year. Picture by Marion Williams
Eight-year-old Milah and seven-year-old Remy with young Jerangle and Mabel. Both animals came to the family the same weekend last year. Picture by Marion Williams

People enjoying a coffee or walking their dog at Bermagui Fishermen's Wharf do a double-take when they see a goat being walked on a lead.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.