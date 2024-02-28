Unique Eurobodalla art workshops help foster mother-child connection

A unique workshop series aiming to build a support network for women and their children is coming to the Eurobodalla region.
The Australian Breastfeeding Association (ABA), in partnership with community resilience organisation Fire to Flourish, have created an workshop series aimed at supporting positive child/parent relationships.
The program comes after the ABA saw the need for more support for pregnant mothers, new mothers, caregivers and young children after the 2019-20 bushfires.
A bushfire project has been created to better support families in emergency situations. Part of this project is bridging existing gaps in the support network and with the help of local counsellor and art therapist Ness Shannon - intergenerational art workshops will help lead the way.
The free workshops create an inclusive environment designed to foster connections, learning, and well-being through artistic expression.
From March to May, the workshop series will focus on a range of skills and knowledge including art activities aimed to nurture motor skills and techniques to foster resilience.
The workshops will also facilitate a connection between younger and older women, creating a mutual learning space.
To accommodate parents, a separate station for children to participate will also be set up, along with a child supervisor ensuring a safe and engaging environment for all.
Some of the mediums include watercolors, paint-pens, charcoal, decollage, pastels, printing, journal making, and mixed-media art.
Participants are welcome to attend single workshops or take part in the entire series. Light refreshments will be provided, enhancing the overall experience of this enriching and transformative project.
Tickets for March can be found here:
MARCH
APRIL
MAY
