Complementary Far South Coast bus service proposals at government bus forum

CWA Tilba branch and South Coast Health and Sustainability Alliance (SHASA) presented complementary proposals for a comprehensive Far South Coast public bus service incorporating on-demand transport.
Three CWA members travelled to Batemans Bay to attend the Bus Industry Taskforce's bus passengers forum on Friday, February 23.
The forum was chaired by NSW Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Dr Marjorie O'Neill, with several government representatives attending.
CWA Tilba member Helene Sharpe has proposed a public bus service to link the coastal towns from Batemans Bay to Eden, as well as to Canberra and Kiama train station.
Ms Sharpe presented the proposal to NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison when the minister visited the Far South Coast on February 15.
Ms Sharpe suggested that the private bus services at Batemans Bay, Merimbula and Dalmeny/Narooma, along with under-utilised club buses, could provide a 'backbone' Far South Coast public bus service.
Also presenting at the forum was Arno Schaff, a former research engagement manager at the University of Technology Sydney who volunteers with SHASA.
Ms Sharpe said that Mr Schaaf is looking at demand-responsive transport design.
She said demand-responsive transport has been trialled in Sydney whereby people book online to be picked up from their homes and taken to certain hubs.
"So we would have this backbone service along the coast connecting us to Kiama and Canberra but you need transport from your home to access it," Ms Sharpe said.
"My idea of a bus service across the two shires could be combined with the idea of on-demand transport."
Ms Sharpe said that Mr Schaaf is working on an application to the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR).
Ms Sharpe said people who missed the Batemans Bay forum can still make submissions and give feedback about bus services online.
The Bus Industry Taskforce produced two reports in July and October 2023 and the final one is due on May 1, 2024.
"The taskforce will consolidate its findings and make recommendations to the NSW Cabinet for consideration," she said.
Dr Holland's office encouraged everyone to have their say as the bigger the response in the portal, the more consideration the Far South Coast will get.
Submissions can be made to the government's portal.
"We are hoping the dire need for regular, reliable public transport in our region is highlighted in the third and final report," Ms Sharpe said.
"This public transport system could alleviate the isolation of many in the region who do not have access to a car."
