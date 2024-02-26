Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Future

Complementary Far South Coast bus service proposals at government bus forum

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 28 2024 - 6:34am, first published February 27 2024 - 8:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland speaking with Arno Schaaf from South Coast Health and Sustainability Alliance and CWA Tilba branch members Helene Sharpe, Nola Ezzy and Vicky Stadon at the Bus Industry Taskforce Bus Passengers Forum in Batemans Bay on Friday, February 23. Picture by Dr Holland's office
Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland speaking with Arno Schaaf from South Coast Health and Sustainability Alliance and CWA Tilba branch members Helene Sharpe, Nola Ezzy and Vicky Stadon at the Bus Industry Taskforce Bus Passengers Forum in Batemans Bay on Friday, February 23. Picture by Dr Holland's office

CWA Tilba branch and South Coast Health and Sustainability Alliance (SHASA) presented complementary proposals for a comprehensive Far South Coast public bus service incorporating on-demand transport.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.