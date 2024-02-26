Canberra club calls on budding sailors as yacht berths in Batemans Bay

The Canberra Ocean Racing Club (CORC) are calling on budding sailors in the Batemans Bay area looking to upgrade their experience.
The club's ocean going yacht, Namadgi 3, is berthed at the Bay and has a limited number of shares available.
The German-built Bavaria 46 cruising yacht arrived on Monday, February 26, for six weeks. If sailors are interested in becoming associate members or owning a debenture, and want to check out Namadgi 3, contact the club at www.corc.com.au.
Membership in CORC is suited to those without the time or funds to maintain a yacht on their own and is an ideal way for sailors to gain practical experience before acquiring their own yacht.
Launched in 2017, Namadgi 3 is an all-rounder, well suited to either gentle cruising around Sydney Harbour or completing in1000nm blue water trips.
As well as cruising, the boat competes in racing regattas in the Airlie, Hamilton Island, and Port Stephens races. The Club's previous boats have also entered and finished 15 Sydney to Hobart Races.
Namadgi sleeps eight in four comfortable cabins with a well fitted galley and saloon and carries comprehensive navigation, communication and safety equipment plus an extensive range of sails including an asymmetrical, and deck gear.
Founded in 1979, CORC is a community of sailors, their partners and friends who sail and socialise.
Members access the yacht through a comprehensive booking system. Debenture members and associates often sail together to increase their sail-time over a year. For example, a 10 day delivery can often overlap into a week or two of cruising with partners and friends maximising sail-time.
The expenses of running a 14 metre yacht are split between debenture members. An elected committee oversights decisions around the yacht - maintenance, the annual cruising plan, and expenditure - in consultation with the members.
