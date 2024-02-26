Birthday celebrations kick off View Club's first meeting of 2024

The Batemans Bay Evening View Club celebrated their first meeting of the year with the celebration of four birthdays.
The View Club, standing for Voice, Interests and Education of Women, gathered for a meeting and dinner on Wednesday, February 14 at Batemans Bay Soldier Club.
The first face-to-face meeting of the year included discussions about fund raising events and interesting guest speakers.
After the meeting the women enjoyed a Chinese banquet as the meal.
It was a special occasion as four members celebrated their birthday in January or February. June, Doreen, Sue and Annette received a chocolate from president Julie. The club said you never tell a lady's age but June is a wonderful lady for her age and she received flowers for her 90th birthday about six years ago.
The monthly meetings are held at the Bay Soldiers Club.
The next meeting is on Wednesday, March 13, at 6pm for a 6.30pm start, costing $30.
This will be the club's annual general meeting.
The club is always looking for members to become committee members - it's very rewarding and fun.
Visitors and guests are always welcome to come and enjoy an evening with women from all walks of life and listening to a great guest speaker.
For all enquiries please contact Julie on 0408 215 553 or Anita on 0447 114 198.
The club supports the Smith Family and the Learning for Life Program, and helping young Australians in need to get the most out of their education.
The Batemans Bay Evening club was established in 1997 for women interested in meeting regularly with other women from all walks of life, providing them with an outlet to help others, as well as establishing lasting friendships and contributing to the community.
